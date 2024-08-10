Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) PT Raised to $17.50 at Piper Sandler

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $17.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neogen to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Neogen Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NEOG stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,224. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,680.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.82. Neogen has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $236.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.83 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Neogen will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neogen news, Director James P. Tobin bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $50,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neogen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Neogen by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,109,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,566 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 21.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 27.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after buying an additional 89,034 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Neogen by 39.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 29,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,013,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,764,000 after buying an additional 4,717,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Articles

