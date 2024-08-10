NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI) Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,680 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYI. Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,130,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after buying an additional 72,143 shares during the period. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,337,000. Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,803,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 298,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,058,000 after purchasing an additional 34,971 shares during the period.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.91. 365,483 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.4997 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

