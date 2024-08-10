Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Insider David A. Hyman Sells 20,656 Shares

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $633.94 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $697.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $652.98 and a 200-day moving average of $617.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $273.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lifted their target price on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $681.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

