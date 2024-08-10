Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Nevro from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nevro from $9.00 to $8.20 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nevro from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.01. 1,729,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,455. The company has a market capitalization of $220.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.91. Nevro has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 7.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.96.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.11 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 19.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,554,000 after acquiring an additional 431,136 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Nevro by 490.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 728,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 605,134 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nevro by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,506,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Nevro by 380.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,278,000 after buying an additional 341,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $8,498,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

