Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Upgraded to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Nevro from $9.00 to $8.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Nevro from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Nevro from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Nevro Stock Performance

NVRO stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,729,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,455. Nevro has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $220.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.11 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Nevro by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Nevro by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Nevro by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

