NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) Shares Sold by Southland Equity Partners LLC

Southland Equity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NexGen Energy by 5,020.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,222,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,047,000 after acquiring an additional 15,905,444 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 1,627.2% during the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 3,564,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,278 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,341,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,709 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 24,083,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,127,000 after buying an additional 1,423,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $8,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NXE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,584,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,894,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -558.00 and a beta of 1.93. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.36.

NexGen Energy ( NYSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXE. Haywood Securities upgraded shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

