Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Price Down 5.1% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) fell 5.1% on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $161.00 and last traded at $163.15. 25,223 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 342,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.90.

The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 57.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $72,329.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,321.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $52,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 432 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $72,329.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,321.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,597 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 3,700.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.68.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

