Node AI Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $91.78 Million (GPU)

Node AI (GPU) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 10th. Node AI has a total market capitalization of $91.78 million and $1.05 million worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Node AI has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. One Node AI token can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Node AI Profile

Node AI’s genesis date was December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,121,532 tokens. Node AI’s official website is nodeai.app. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth.

Node AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 95,121,531.87269191 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 0.93734228 USD and is down -9.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,053,129.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Node AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Node AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

