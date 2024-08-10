Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 25.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $13,627,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.2% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 12,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,420,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Claude Mongeau bought 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.25 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 10,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,715. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.0 %

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.62. The company had a trading volume of 710,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,235. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.41 and its 200-day moving average is $238.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.24.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

