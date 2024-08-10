North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.98

Shares of North American Palladium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PALDF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.98 and traded as high as $15.01. North American Palladium shares last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 21,600 shares.

North American Palladium Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $881.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.98.

North American Palladium Company Profile

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

