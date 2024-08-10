Northland Capmk Lowers Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) to Hold

Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of HY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.10. The stock had a trading volume of 95,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,797. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.54. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 42.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HY. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.4% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

