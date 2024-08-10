NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Up 3.1%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.31 and last traded at $8.95. 3,097,770 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 5,051,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.15.

NuScale Power Trading Up 7.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.94. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.25.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 38.66% and a negative net margin of 342.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 12,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $108,134.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,539.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMR. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

