Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NUVL. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Nuvalent from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised shares of Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuvalent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.13.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NUVL traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.99. The company had a trading volume of 482,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,145. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.65. Nuvalent has a one year low of $39.86 and a one year high of $89.39.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvalent will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nuvalent

In related news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $206,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $206,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $2,469,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,424,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,802,116.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,934,650 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Darwin Global Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 2,390.5% during the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,436,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,902,000 after buying an additional 1,379,266 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,780,000 after buying an additional 1,205,668 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP boosted its stake in Nuvalent by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,331,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,951,000 after buying an additional 502,259 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,917,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,735,000 after buying an additional 454,540 shares during the period. Finally, First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter worth $18,831,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

Featured Stories

