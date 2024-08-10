NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Stock Position Raised by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in NVE were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NVE by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVE by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 261,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,580,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVE by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 35,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVE by 36.0% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 51,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NVE by 0.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVEC stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $78.70. 14,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,155. The stock has a market cap of $380.12 million, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.16. NVE Co. has a one year low of $64.14 and a one year high of $90.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.88.

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 60.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is 112.68%.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

