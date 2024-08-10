Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Nyxoah’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.98) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Nyxoah from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Nyxoah Stock Performance

NASDAQ NYXH traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $8.54. 5,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,131. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62. Nyxoah has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $212.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a negative net margin of 843.49%. Equities analysts expect that Nyxoah will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nyxoah

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nyxoah stock. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 253,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,000. Nyxoah comprises about 0.3% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company's lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

