Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Buys $25,500.00 in Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) Director Daniel J. Leonard purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,686.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $26.38. The company had a trading volume of 15,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,708. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.05 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 31.38%.

Oak Valley Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Oak Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oak Valley Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Report on OVLY

About Oak Valley Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.