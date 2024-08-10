Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Trading Up 0.9%

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.87 and last traded at $11.65. Approximately 14,142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 32,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OCS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Oculis from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Oculis from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Oculis from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Oculis Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $471.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Oculis had a negative net margin of 6,712.02% and a negative return on equity of 52.72%. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oculis Holding AG will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oculis

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oculis stock. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,452,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,980,000. abrdn plc owned 3.99% of Oculis at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Oculis Company Profile

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

Featured Stories

