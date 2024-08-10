Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.17 and last traded at $38.45. 289,892 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 801,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ODD shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.86.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.49 million. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. Oddity Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODD. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oddity Tech by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 399,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,318,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oddity Tech by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 560,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,083,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oddity Tech by 325.1% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 47,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

