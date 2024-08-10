OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 2,174 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $7,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.20 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.68.

UAL traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $41.46. 5,716,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,932,395. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $56.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.98.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

