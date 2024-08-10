OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires New Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 67.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Exponent by 866.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Activity at Exponent

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total transaction of $193,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exponent news, VP John Pye sold 3,956 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $415,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total transaction of $193,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,661,249. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of Exponent stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $104.07. 116,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,041. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.42. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.61 and a 52 week high of $108.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 0.65.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $132.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Exponent Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.