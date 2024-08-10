OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG Industries stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.24. 994,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,259. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.07 and a 52-week high of $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.05 and its 200 day moving average is $134.10. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 45.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.08.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

