OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 17 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 33.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 278.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth $192,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 7.0% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

FCNCA stock traded up $12.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,974.15. The stock had a trading volume of 67,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,690. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,274.91 and a 52 week high of $2,174.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,784.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,667.52.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.91 by $5.96. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $52.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 195.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on FCNCA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,920.82.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

