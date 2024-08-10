OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.16% of Heartland Financial USA worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 91,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,623,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTLF shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Insider Transactions at Heartland Financial USA

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $149,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:HTLF traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.02. 245,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,592. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.96. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $56.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.26.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $188.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

