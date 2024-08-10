OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,806 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in GSK were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its position in GSK by 71.3% during the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 21,141,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,063,000 after buying an additional 8,800,822 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,281,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 670.5% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,196,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,384,000 after buying an additional 1,911,000 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in GSK by 37.8% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,510,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,442 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in GSK by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,065,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,330,000 after buying an additional 1,465,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE GSK traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $40.26. 5,831,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,607,394. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.39. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3843 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. GSK’s payout ratio is 54.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSK. UBS Group lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Argus raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GSK

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.