OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,477 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 144,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,819,000 after acquiring an additional 100,579 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 359.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 247,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after buying an additional 193,953 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,923,000 after buying an additional 89,617 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 784,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,631,000 after acquiring an additional 101,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PB. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.81.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 0.4 %

Prosperity Bancshares stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.87. 447,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,774. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.98 and its 200-day moving average is $63.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $458.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.06 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.