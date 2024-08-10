OLD National Bancorp IN Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.37. 1,123,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,564. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $169.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.