OLD National Bancorp IN Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance
VTV stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.37. 1,123,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,564. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $169.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.
About Vanguard Value ETF
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
