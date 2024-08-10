OLD National Bancorp IN Has $594,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 918 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $670.92.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $6.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $696.10. The company had a trading volume of 336,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,165. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $670.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $671.90. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $387.01 and a 1-year high of $789.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.71.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

