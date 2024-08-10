OLD National Bancorp IN Has $6.63 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 82.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,949 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Kroger were worth $6,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in Kroger in the second quarter valued at about $3,147,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Kroger by 7.3% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Kroger by 24.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in Kroger by 805.7% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,829 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Trading Down 0.7 %

KR stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,847,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,052,704. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $58.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on KR. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus raised their price objective on Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,975.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

