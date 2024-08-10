OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GILD traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,060,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,396,841. The company has a market cap of $91.77 billion, a PE ratio of 204.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day moving average of $70.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

