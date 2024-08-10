OLD National Bancorp IN Makes New $390,000 Investment in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,962 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2,600.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,052,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,034.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 35,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at $262,000. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Berenberg Bank raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. William Blair raised shares of Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZPN traded up $2.31 on Friday, reaching $211.35. The stock had a trading volume of 236,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,096. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -480.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.26 and a 12-month high of $224.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.42.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.49. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $342.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aspen Technology

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.