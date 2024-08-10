OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases New Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 310 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 704.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,568,605,000 after buying an additional 35,263 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,065,174.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,222,055.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,065,174.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,014 shares of company stock valued at $25,724,698 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded up $35.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,752.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,058. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,510.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,347.91. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 91.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $811.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,759.76.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,426.73.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

