OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,415 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.7 %

Halliburton stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,846,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,549,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.13. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $43.85.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Johnson Rice upgraded Halliburton to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Stories

