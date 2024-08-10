OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $155.29. The company had a trading volume of 137,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,273. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $160.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

