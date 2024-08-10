OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,534 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 944 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $14.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $331.48. 2,820,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,403,801. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $322.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.30. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.17 and a 52-week high of $380.84. The company has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $17,755,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,055,533.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $17,755,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,055,533.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,166.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,315 shares of company stock valued at $118,696,590. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PANW

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.