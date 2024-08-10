OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,393 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $633.94. 1,980,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,921,475. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $697.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $652.98 and a 200-day moving average of $617.48. The stock has a market cap of $273.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,218 shares of company stock valued at $60,687,405. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $713.00 target price (up previously from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $681.21.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

