OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,484 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $44,878,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.2% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $460,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,863 shares of company stock worth $8,837,714. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $338.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,668,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,098. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.76 and a 12 month high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.