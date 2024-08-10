OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 2,497 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.89.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.9 %

EMR stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,644,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,658. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.58 and a 200-day moving average of $109.13. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $119.53. The stock has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

