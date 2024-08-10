OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 643 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Dover were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,689,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,426,000 after purchasing an additional 492,577 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Dover by 153.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,633,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,622,000 after buying an additional 1,595,611 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Dover by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,428,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,778,000 after acquiring an additional 140,089 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Dover by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,433,000 after acquiring an additional 414,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,150,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,891,000 after acquiring an additional 157,614 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of DOV traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.23. 635,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,418. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.29 and a 200-day moving average of $174.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Dover Co. has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $192.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. Dover’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $801,305.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,887.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

