OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 775 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Exelon were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in shares of Exelon by 7,883.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 61,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 63,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 21,421 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

EXC traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,680,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,863,684. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $42.15.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

