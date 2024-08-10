OLD National Bancorp IN Takes $363,000 Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,794 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in NetEase by 418.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in NetEase by 1,415.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in NetEase by 1,153.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in NetEase in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of NetEase in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.86.
NetEase Price Performance
NTES traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.36. 1,110,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,428. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.33 and a 200 day moving average of $98.00. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.30 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53.
NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.05). NetEase had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NetEase Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.54%.
NetEase Profile
NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.
