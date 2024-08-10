OLD National Bancorp IN Takes Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,082 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,861 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,188,000 after acquiring an additional 31,234 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,211,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 298.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 12,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.13. 544,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,327. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.93 and a 1 year high of $104.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.03 and a 200 day moving average of $94.08.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.78.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

