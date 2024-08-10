OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 243.2% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 497,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,564,000 after acquiring an additional 352,903 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,512,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,968. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.81. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.81.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

