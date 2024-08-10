Oppenheimer Raises Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $22.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RUN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.69.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 12,009,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,786,885. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $20.68.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $523.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sunrun will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $30,187.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,304.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $30,187.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,304.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 24,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $464,857.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,271.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,873 shares of company stock valued at $4,171,119 in the last ninety days. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Sunrun by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 93,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 50,490 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,968.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

