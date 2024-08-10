OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point started coverage on shares of OptimumBank in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $5.25 target price for the company.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on OPHC

OptimumBank Price Performance

NASDAQ OPHC traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 20,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,123. The company has a market capitalization of $45.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. OptimumBank has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $4.91.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.99 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the first quarter worth $1,100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 21.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 52.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

About OptimumBank

(Get Free Report)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.