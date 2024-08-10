OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $46.75 and last traded at $48.00, with a volume of 25359 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.62.
The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.06 million. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 73.70%.
OTC Markets Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.
OTC Markets Group Stock Performance
About OTC Markets Group
OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OTC Markets Group
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- Stock Average Calculator
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.