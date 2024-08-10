OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $46.75 and last traded at $48.00, with a volume of 25359 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.62.

The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.06 million. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 73.70%.

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

OTC Markets Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

OTC Markets Group Stock Performance

About OTC Markets Group

The company has a market capitalization of $562.28 million, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.22 and a 200-day moving average of $52.82.

(Get Free Report)

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.