Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) PT Lowered to $3.00

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 225.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Outset Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.64.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Outset Medical

Outset Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OM traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,512,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,311. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.00. Outset Medical has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.55 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 120.67% and a negative net margin of 134.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Outset Medical will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 38,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $144,082.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,805 shares in the company, valued at $180,702.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 52,064 shares of company stock valued at $193,669 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 1,317.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

About Outset Medical

(Get Free Report)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.