Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.00. 148,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,806. Oxford Square Capital has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 13.55%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 247.07%.
Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.
