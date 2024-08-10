Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Oxford Square Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.00. 148,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,806. Oxford Square Capital has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Oxford Square Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 13.55%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 247.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXSQ. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 57,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Oxford Square Capital by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 84,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 27,589 shares during the last quarter. 6.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.