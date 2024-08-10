Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 88.68% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of PACB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,188,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,901,682. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $433.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $38.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 148.13% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 582,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 119,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 475,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

