Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho downgraded Palantir Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.01. 88,131,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,413,612. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $30.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.60. The firm has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 16.32%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $233,737.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 651,099 shares in the company, valued at $13,953,051.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $233,737.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,953,051.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,396 shares of company stock worth $4,389,707 over the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,317 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,495 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,023,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,875,000 after purchasing an additional 277,623 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 19.2% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,829,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,180,000 after buying an additional 1,580,548 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,326,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,575,000 after buying an additional 292,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

